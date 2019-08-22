Gallery: Glow Party Six lights up the night
Freshman accounting major Ethan Newton joins the jubilance of the night, dancing and cheering, covered in paint and waving glow sticks. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar
A sea of students brought their week to a close with EDM, paint, and a technicolor light show. |Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Emotions ran high as students were caught up in the music and community. |Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Freshmen weren’t the only ones enjoying the party. Gracie Baltazar, psychology senior, embraces Luis Molina, exercise science senior. |Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Various student organizations contributed to making the Glow Party happen, serving food and swiping students into the event. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Paint was sprayed on the dancing crowd as part of the celebration. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar
The partiers, adorned with glow sticks, waved light-up batons in time with the music. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar
People shot paint at students from a stage filled with light displays and booming speakers. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar
Sydney Fire, finance freshman, Clarissa Manriguez, accounting freshman, and Michaelle Jones, hotel and restaurant management freshman, dancing with hundreds of students. |Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar
