Anonymous donor gifts UH $50 million to attract faculty

The University of Houston announced Thursday during a Board of Regents meeting an anonymous donation of $50 million, the largest ever single donation to “Here, We Go” campaign.

The donation will go towards hiring “distinguished” faculty and supporting four new institutions that will address challenges in the areas of energy, infrastructure, precision medicine and global engagement, according to a news release.

“What this signifies to me is, that there are people out there who believe in the potential of the University,” President and Chancellor Renu Khator said.

The Aspire Fund challenge asks for other donors to follow in giving. Each dollar donated will be matched by the anonymous donor up to $50 million. That would mean $100 million in total to go toward hiring new faculty and supporting new institutions.

Beyond that, the University will try to match that $100 million from the state through the Texas Research Incentive Program and the Governor’s University Research Initiative.

There is no timeline to get the matching $50 million.

“With this gift, we will help prepare University of Houston students to thrive in the global marketplace,” the donor said in a news release. “Strong faculty leadership is paramount to the University’s success.”

[email protected]