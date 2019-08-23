Houston defeats Sam Houston State 3-0

In a one-sided match well controlled by its offensive attack, Houston defeated Sam Houston State 3-0 in its first match of the season in what was a dominating performance inside the Bearkats’ own third.

An early surge led the Cougars’ to their first goal just 11 minutes into the match, as freshman forward Kennedy Dahlin scored the first goal of her collegiate soccer career.

UH remained in control through the early stages of this match, and it was clear that one goal was too close for comfort.

Senior forward Desiree Bowen offensive firepower was too much for SHSU to handle, racking up two assists and supplying the Cougars’ second goal of the game in the 25th minute.

Sophomore defender Morgan Goode put her name on the scoring sheet just five minutes later, extending UH’s lead three goals to nil just as the 30 minute mark arrived. The Cougars kept creating chances and were well determined to limit the Bearkats to the least they could.

The second half proved to be the Cougars’ defensive half, keeping the Bearkats scoreless in the final 45 minutes. SHSU pushed offensively towards the end of the match, but UH did not budge as it held on for the shutout victory.

Houston flexed its offensive muscle, putting up seven shots on goal out of their 13 total shots in total.

The team will take on its cross-town rivals Rice in its next matchup on Aug. 25. At Holloway Field.

