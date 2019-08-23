UH Parking offers ‘No Zone Weekends’

Parking and Transportation Services this year is letting students with valid parking permits to park at any non-gated, unrestricted lot starting Thursday at 3 p.m. through Monday at 7 a.m. every weekend.

Neil Hart, executive director of PTS, sent an email out to students explaining the program and how disabled, reserved or metered spaces will still be restricted areas.

Students will still need to display their parking permit to park in any non-gated lot, however. Cars will need to be moved to their proper lot by 7 a.m. each Monday morning, Hart said.

