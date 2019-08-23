side bar
Friday, August 23, 2019

Campus

UH Parking offers ‘No Zone Weekends’

By August 23, 2019

Parking and Transportation Services this year is offering students with parking permits the ability to park at any non-gated, unrestricted lot starting Thursday at 3 p.m. through Monday at 7 a.m. every weekend.

Students with a valid permit can park in any lot starting Thursday at 3 p.m. through Monday at 7 a.m. every weekend. | File Photo

Neil Hart, executive director of PTS, sent an email out to students explaining the program and how disabled, reserved or metered spaces will still be restricted areas.

Students will still need to display their parking permit to park in any non-gated lot, however. Cars will need to be moved to their proper lot by 7 a.m. each Monday morning, Hart said.

[email protected]

