Cultural Taste of Houston among week’s five events
Tuesday: Campus Prowl
Campus-wide
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
All campus offices and departments will be open to student entry and questions on Tuesday. If you have ever had a question about how on-campus departments can help you join in on Campus Prowl.
Tuesday: Zumbathon
Student Center Houston Ballroom
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
If you want to dance and get in shape, head to Zumbathon, where UH Zumba instructors will lead students through a two hour workout. The first 150 students will get something free.
Wednesday: Commuter Student Kick-off
Butler Plaza
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Head to the Commuter Student Kick-off where commuter students can find resources, giveaways and a drawing for a free gas card.
Wednesday: Greek-a-Palooza
Lynn Eusan Park
4 p.m. – 6 p. m.
if you’re looking to rush, or just interested in finding out what Greek life is all about, head to Greek-a-Palooza and get to know all 48 fraternities and sororities on campus.
Thursday: Cultural Taste of Houston
Lynn Eusan Park
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cultural Taste of Houston allows students, staff and faculty to try a variety of foods from different vendors for only $1. Those who attend can also score a free shirt. The event is hosted by the Council for Cultural Activities.