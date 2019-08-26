Cultural Taste of Houston among week’s five events

Wednesday: Commuter Student Kick-off

Head to the Commuter Student Kick-off where commuter students can find resources, giveaways and a drawing for a free gas card.

Wednesday: Greek-a-Palooza

4 p.m. – 6 p. m.

if you’re looking to rush, or just interested in finding out what Greek life is all about, head to Greek-a-Palooza and get to know all 48 fraternities and sororities on campus.

Thursday: Cultural Taste of Houston

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cultural Taste of Houston allows students, staff and faculty to try a variety of foods from different vendors for only $1. Those who attend can also score a free shirt. The event is hosted by the Council for Cultural Activities.

