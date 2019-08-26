side bar
logo
Monday, August 26, 2019

Campus

Cultural Taste of Houston among week’s five events

By August 26, 2019

Students on Thursday can get $1 food samples at Cultural Taste of Houston. | File photo

Tuesday: Campus Prowl

Campus-wide

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All campus offices and departments will be open to student entry and questions on Tuesday. If you have ever had a question about how on-campus departments can help you join in on Campus Prowl.

Tuesday: Zumbathon

Student Center Houston Ballroom

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

If you want to dance and get in shape, head to Zumbathon, where UH Zumba instructors will lead students through a two hour workout. The first 150 students will get something free.

Wednesday: Commuter Student Kick-off

Butler Plaza

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Head to the Commuter Student Kick-off where commuter students can find resources, giveaways and a drawing for a free gas card.

Wednesday: Greek-a-Palooza

Lynn Eusan Park

4 p.m. – 6 p. m.

if you’re looking to rush, or just interested in finding out what Greek life is all about, head to Greek-a-Palooza and get to know all 48 fraternities and sororities on campus.

Thursday: Cultural Taste of Houston

Lynn Eusan Park

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cultural Taste of Houston allows students, staff and faculty to try a variety of foods from different vendors for only $1. Those who attend can also score a free shirt. The event is hosted by the Council for Cultural Activities.

[email protected]

Tags: , , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑