Houston shut out across town by Rice 3-0

Just a few days after shutting out Sam Houston State 3-0 Thursday night to open up the 2019 season, Houston found itself on the losing side of a shutout after being blanked by Rice with the same score Sunday at Holloway Field.

The Cougars looked to defeat the Owls for the first time since Oct. 2008, but instead Rice won its second consecutive game over Houston and its sixth overall.

Despite having only two fewer shots than and the same amount of shots on goal as the opposition, UH could not find the back of the net throughout the 90 minutes.

Junior midfielder Mia Brascia led the team with four shots on the night, a team, game and season high for the Cougars.

Brascia started Houston’s push early in the first half with her first shot of the night going wide.

Just a few minutes later in the 15th, senior forward Desiree Bowen recorded her only shot on goal of the night, but Rice sophomore goalkeeper Bella Killgore came between the ball and the net.

The Owls would exploit the counterattack in minute 20 to score its first goal of the night, a header from senior midfielder Erin Mikeska assisted by junior defender Mijke Roelfsema.

Houston made several substitutions in the final 25 minutes of the first half in hopes of an offensive spark, but the ball was Rice’s for the remainder of the period.

Senior goalkeeper Samantha Cude, who started and played the whole 90 minutes, nabbed her first and only save in Rice’s offensive push during the 42nd.

The second half was marred by fouls and Rice’s ongoing attack for Houston.

UH committed 11 fouls in the final 45 minutes and allowed six shots in the process.

It took only 55 seconds for the Owls to get their first shot off, and luckily for the Cougars, it was blocked.

Senior defender Nolin Packer had a chance to put Houston on the board in minute 57, but the shot went high.

Brascia and senior midfielder Katelyn Bub found little success after leading UH to more shots in the second half.

The Cougars found more opportunities later in the half, but goals by the Owls in the 62nd and 87th sealed its fate.

Houston dropped to 1-1 and will play its home-opener against Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Carl Lewis Complex

[email protected]