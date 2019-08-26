UHPD shares tips to keep students safe

It’s common for students to study late into the night at the library or have evening classes. Sometimes students might want to be accompanied back to their dorm or car.

UHPD Sgt. Dina Padovan shared recommendations on how to remain safe on campus during the evening as well as available programs the University has in place to help students get across campus quickly and safely after a long night of studying.

“If you feel unsafe walking on the campus at night, utilize the program offered through Parking and Transportation called Cougar Ride,” Padovan said. “This program can be easily accessed from the UH Go app. Another option is to walk in groups at night.”

Cougar Ride is an after hours shuttle service that students can request take them to different spots on campus. The service can be found in the UH Go app from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days a week. It’s free to use for students, faculty and staff.

The shuttle programs won’t take you directly to your vehicle, but to different stops around campus.

Another program offered is the UHPD Security Escort Program. This is offered 24/7 for students and faculty who feel they need a Security Officer to accompany them. This can also be found on the UH Go app under the Safety & Emergency icon, as well as the UHPD website.

“This program is designed for community members who have a safety concern and would like a security officer to escort them, for their safety, across campus,” Padovan said.

The Student Government Association also shuttles students from M.D. Anderson Library to their dorm or car on campus Tuesday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Beside the programs offered or with the assistance of the UHPD and SGA, there are other precautions students can take to ensure their safety across campus during the evening, Padovan said.

“Always try to have a fully charged phone in case you need to contact UHPD,” Padovan said. “Let a trusted friend know that you will be out and your expected time of arrival to your location.”

UHPD advises students who see suspicious activity and cannot find an officer that they call. The number to call about an emergency is on the back of all Cougar Cards, 713-743-3333.

“We are in this together, and we have to strive, as a community, to keep our campus safe,” Padovan said.

[email protected]