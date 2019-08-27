MOTS: How was your first week?

“Wonderful, actually,” said biotechnology sophomore John Tu. “I was pretty bummed out on my first day when I was dropped from a class. Everything’s going pretty well.” | Donna Keeya/ The Cougar “It’s really good,” said finance and accounting junior Shelby Olson. “All of my professors seem really driven to help us out with the school year and the recruiting process for getting jobs and internships. I’m kind of stressed out because they gave us a bunch of work already.” | Donna Keeya/ The Cougar “Hectic,” said chemistry sophomore Layleen Huang. “My Monday and Wednesday classes, the way I lined it up, they’re back to back and they’re pretty far away, so I have to rush everywhere. Those days are jam-packed. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays are free for stuff.” | Donna Keeya/ The Cougar “Honestly, it’s been great,” said biology sophomore Brian Melgar. “I’ve settled down pretty quickly. I’m an RA at CV1, so I’ve also gotten to interact more with my residents, and that’s made me really happy. I’ve been able to help them with way more stuff because, as a sophomore, I have more experience. I can help them find out what they want to about classes or their majors. I’ve gotten a jump on everything. I’ve read my chapters. It seems like it’s going to be a good year.” | Donna Keeya/ The Cougar “It was basically pretty simple,” said computer information systems senior Daniel Cervantes. “I had a two-week break between summer classes and school starting again. There’s not really much to get into, already settled in.” | Donna Keeya/ The Cougar “Good,” said biology freshman Daniella Omana. “There was a lot I didn’t know that I had to figure out myself, but so far it’s been pretty smooth. Everything is pretty cool. I’m doing mostly online (classes).” | Donna Keeya/ The Cougar

With the first week of the 2019-2020 academic year now over, some students are already feeling stressed about the upcoming semester.

Whether you’re an incoming freshman or a returning student, an underclassman or an upperclassman, the beginning of the semester can be a hectic period of transition. It may take some time to adjust and settle into a new routine.

The Cougar asked six students how their first week of school went. All of the students we spoke to expressed that, despite experiencing some stress, their semester is going well thus far.

