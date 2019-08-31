side bar
Sunday, September 1, 2019

Sports

UH athletics updates student tickets policy

By August 31, 2019

Houston fans must now follow new procedures to claim student tickets. | File photo

Fans must now take a couple extra steps when claiming student tickets for sporting events, the UH athletics department announced, including Saturday night’s home opener against Prairie View A&M.

Under the updated policy, all student fans must create a new account to claim the student tickets, no matter if an account is already registered under the athletic department’s ticket claiming system. Any accounts already registered are not eligible to claim tickets.

Along with having to register a new account, students must now add “9” in front of their Peoplesoft ID when signing up.

UH athletics announced the claiming period for home tickets will open the Monday of game week for football and 48 hours before tipoff for basketball games.

Students must also have their valid Cougar Card for admittance.

