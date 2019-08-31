UH athletics updates student tickets policy

Fans must now take a couple extra steps when claiming student tickets for sporting events, the UH athletics department announced, including Saturday night’s home opener against Prairie View A&M.

Student Ticket Account Registration is 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡! Visit https://t.co/PODQLHq3q9 for instructions to register for your student ticket account and the 𝗡𝗘𝗪 ticket claiming policy. #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/bqfmxIyw9l — Houston Athletics (@UHCougars) August 12, 2019

Under the updated policy, all student fans must create a new account to claim the student tickets, no matter if an account is already registered under the athletic department’s ticket claiming system. Any accounts already registered are not eligible to claim tickets.

Along with having to register a new account, students must now add “9” in front of their Peoplesoft ID when signing up.

UH athletics announced the claiming period for home tickets will open the Monday of game week for football and 48 hours before tipoff for basketball games.

Students must also have their valid Cougar Card for admittance.

[email protected]