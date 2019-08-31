Cougars take down Cardinals in 3-1 decision

The Cougars earned their second win of the season Friday night at the Carl Lewis Complex after defeating the Cardinals 3-1 in Houston’s home opener with some help off the bench.

Incarnate Word got things started early, recording its first shot just 40 seconds into the game. Fortunately for Houston, freshman goalkeeper Koral Hughes, who played all 90 minutes for the Cougars, stopped the ball from finding the back of the net.

Hughes recorded her second save of the night 12 minutes later after an Incarnate Word shot on goal to bottom center was put a stop to by her.

For the rest of the first half the Cougars controlled the offense, shooting five more shots than the Cardinals in the first 45.

Houston’s second half was not much different.

Much like UIW opened the offense within a minute in the first half, UH scored its first goal 45 seconds in.

Sophomore midfielder Reid Morrison opened the game’s scoring after a set up pass from senior forward Desiree Bowen, who had two shots and one shot on goal for the night.

Bowen continued the Cougars’ offensive push into the 49th minute with a shot on goal, but found no success after a save from the Cardinals.

Eleven minutes later, freshman midfielder Madison Gear scored a goal to put the Cougars up 2-0. Gear was set up by a pass from sophomore forward Natalie Anderson.

The recent Houston signee recorded her first collegiate goal with the score.

Sophomore defender Morgan Goode, the third player coming from reserves to score on the night, put the Cougars up 3-0 after her 85th minute header goal.

UIW scored in minute 85 after a UH foul led to a penalty kick, but the Cardinals’ fate was already sealed.

The win marked the third consecutive home opening win for head coach Diego Bocanegra and improved Houston to 3-0 all-time against Incarnate Word.

[email protected]