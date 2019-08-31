Sophomore safety Jordan Moore suspended indefinitely

Sophomore safety Jordan Moore, who in 2018 with Texas A&M saw action in four games while redshirting, was suspended indefinitely from the team after a possible violation, according to a UH athletics spokesman.

A statement from the representative did not specify what the violation was nor provide an estimate for Moore’s return.

“Jordan Moore will not play or travel with the team related to a potential University policy violation,” the University’s statement regarding the offseason transfer’s suspension said.

According to the Houston Chronicle, there is no connection between Moore’s suspension and the arrest of his brother Joshua, a Texas wide receiver, in early August that lead to him being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

[email protected]