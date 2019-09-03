side bar
logo
Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Campus

Football home opener among week’s five events

By September 3, 2019

Get your ticket to watch the first home football game of the season against A&M Prairie View on Saturday. | File photo/The Cougar

Get your ticket to watch the first home football game of the season against A&M Prairie View on Saturday. | File photo/The Cougar

Wednesday: UH Dining’s Farmers Market

Butler Plaza

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Students can shop for locally sourced food and other products using Cougar Cash at the first farmer’s market of the fall semester.

Wednesday: Suicide Prevention Training

Student Service Center 1 – 3rd Floor Rm. #302G

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

At this nationally recognized program students can learn how to save a life. The program is designed to teach students how to recognize and respond to someone who they believe is contemplating suicide.

Friday and Saturday: Annual World Congress Conference

UH College of Education

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This conference will focus on how students with learning disabilities are served within the general education setting. Presentations at the conference will discuss trends and ways students can reach their full potential.

Friday: First Friday Studio Session

Blaffer Art Museum

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Students can head to the on campus art museum and gallery the first Friday of every month to participate in a guided tour, art-making and fun activities.

Saturday: UH v. A&M Prairie View

TDECU Stadium

7 p.m.

The first home game of the football season, students can get their tickets online.

[email protected]

Tags: , , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑