Football home opener among week’s five events
Wednesday: UH Dining’s Farmers Market
Butler Plaza
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Students can shop for locally sourced food and other products using Cougar Cash at the first farmer’s market of the fall semester.
Wednesday: Suicide Prevention Training
Student Service Center 1 – 3rd Floor Rm. #302G
12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
At this nationally recognized program students can learn how to save a life. The program is designed to teach students how to recognize and respond to someone who they believe is contemplating suicide.
Friday and Saturday: Annual World Congress Conference
UH College of Education
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
This conference will focus on how students with learning disabilities are served within the general education setting. Presentations at the conference will discuss trends and ways students can reach their full potential.
Friday: First Friday Studio Session
Blaffer Art Museum
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Students can head to the on campus art museum and gallery the first Friday of every month to participate in a guided tour, art-making and fun activities.
Saturday: UH v. A&M Prairie View
TDECU Stadium
7 p.m.
The first home game of the football season, students can get their tickets online.