Houston falls to 2-2 after CSUN loss

Houston suffered its second loss of the season Sunday evening at the Carl Lewis Complex after falling to CSUN with a 2-1 decision in the final match of a two-game home stand.

The Matadors got on the board early, scoring their first goal of the game just inside the third minute. CSUN would continue to control on the offensive front with a quick breakaway in the 29th minute that would lead to another goal, making the score 2-0 over Houston.

Right before the half, Houston scored its first and lone goal of the match when sophomore midfielder Reid Morrison scored off a header inside the 42nd minute with an assist by junior midfielder Mia Brascia.

Unlike their previous matches, the second half would be uneventful for both teams. The Cougars remained at only one goal for the rest of the game despite tying 10-10 for shots with the Matadors. Senior defender Hayley Hubbard, sophomore defender Cassidy Formanek and Morrison each recorded one shot on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Samantha Cude, who sat out in favor of redshirt freshman goalkeeper Koral Hughes in Houston’s home-opening win against Incarnate Word, played every minute of the match for the Cougars, posting six total saves.

Four incoming freshmen got a taste of action in Sunday’s match.

With the loss, the Cougars’ all-time losing streak against the Matadors continued.

UH’s all-time record against CSUN fell to 0-3, dropping the win-loss column for the season to 2-2 in the process.

Since 2013, the Matadors have beaten the Cougars 2-1 twice, including Sunday night’s loss, and 2-0 once.

The Cougars will be packing up and heading west to California for their next two games.

Houston’s trip to the Golden State will see it face Cal State Fullerton Sept. 6 and UC Riverside Sept. 8.

