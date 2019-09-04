Houston earns first win against McNeese State

After a winless run at the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup, Houston won its first game of the season after taking down McNeese State 3-1 on the road Tuesday night.

The victory not only marks the first win of the season for the Cougars but for first-year head coach David Rehr as well.

The first set for Houston started hot, as they quickly took the lead early against McNeese State. The Cowgirls slowly put on their own comeback, but the Cougars attack allowed themselves to regain momentum and escape with a 25-19 win in the first set.

Much like the first set, the Cougars were off and running with the second set, before the Cowgirls switched the momentum and shortened their deficit.

A late effort by McNeese State kept it tight with Houston, but it wasn’t enough as freshman outside hitter Abbie Jackson and sophomore middle blocker Isabel Theut led the way for UH to win the second set by a score of 25-21 to go up two sets to none.

The start of the third set was a bit more competitive for McNeese State, as it kept Houston from pulling away early like it did in the two sets prior. Midway through the set, the Cowgirls went on a run to give themselves a comfortable lead against the Cougars.

UH was forced to play catch up in this set, but McNeese State was not going to drop three consecutive sets. A late run by the Cowgirls allowed them to pull away and take the third set 25-19 and force the Cougars to a fourth set.

Houston started off the fourth set roaring and slowed McNeese State’s momentum from the previous set, as they took an early lead to reestablish its control in the match.

With their backs against the wall, the Cowgirls knew they needed to regain momentum in hopes to push the Cougars to a fifth set. UH did not back down, as it went on a run to finish McNeese State in the fourth set by a score of 25-18 and win the match three sets to one.

The victory against McNeese State is the first for Rehr as coach of the Cougars, as he is in his first year on the job since coming to Houston from Arkansas State.

Houston will look to put two wins together as they will head on to San Antonio and take part in the UTSA Classic, where they will face the Roadrunners on Friday.

