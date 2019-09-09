UH falls 14 spots in U.S. News & World Report ranking

The University of Houston has fallen 14 spots in the national universities ranking, according to a list released by U.S. News & World Report.

The rankings, which are released every year, compare all American universities, including both public and private schools. UH is now ranked at 185 for national universities.

U.S. News ranks colleges by factoring graduation rates, faculty information and admissions data.

Taking out private schools from the rankings UH ranks at 92 for U.S. public schools for 2020. UH is also ranked at 133 in Best Value Schools.

“At University of Houston, 59 percent of full-time undergraduates receive some kind of need-based financial aid, and the average need-based scholarship or grant award is $8,551,” according to U.S. News.

Even though UH fell in their national universities rankings, they are in the top 30 of the new social mobility ranking. The ranking measures how likely students, who are financially disadvantaged, are to graduate college. UH is in a seven way tie at number 27 in the rankings.

“Some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants,” the social mobility description said. “The vast majority of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.”

[email protected]