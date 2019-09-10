CV2 flooded overnight forcing students to evacuate building

Cougar Village 2’s lobby area flooded early Tuesday morning forcing students to evacuate the building.

According to videos posted online, students were woken up about 4:40 a.m. to a fire drill to find that the first floor was flooded. Videos show a large amount of water streaming down from the ceiling into the lobby. The cause is currently unknown as to why the dorm flooded.

I’m just tryna go to sleep it’s 4:43am 🙃 pic.twitter.com/qrt4ROge5n — tony🤡 (@tony_alebesun) September 10, 2019

This story will be updated as we learn more.

