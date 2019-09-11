BREAKING: Two students robbed at gunpoint in lot 9C

Two students were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in parking lot 9C, according to a UH Security Alert.

The two students were told to throw their wallets on the ground while the suspect displayed a semi-automatic handgun at them. After the students threw their wallets on the ground they were told to walk away and the suspect fled toward Cullen Street near Cambridge Oaks Apartments.

The robbery happened at approximately 10:31 p.m., according to the alert. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is a black male about 5’8” to 5’10” and 38-40 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes with a red bandanna covering his face.

The suspect was the only one listed and there was no vehicle involved, according to the alert.

If students know anything they are urged to call UHPD at 713-743-3333.

[email protected]