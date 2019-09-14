Houston blown out 5-0 by Oklahoma State

Houston suffered another loss, this time to Oregon State in a 5-0 decision Thursday evening at the Carl Lewis Complex.

The Beavers offense started early with three shots, with one shot on goal that was saved by the Cougars, in the first five minutes of the match but was quickly followed by a shot from Houston senior defender Lauren Flowers.

Inside the eighth minute, Oregon State scored its first goal of the game. Houston did not give up though, shooting seven times afterwards and outshooting the Beavers by two in the first half.

Right after the half, inside the 46th minute, OSU scored its second goal of the game. Houston continued to try and tie the match in the second half but were unable to pull through as the Beaver’s offense continued their attack throughout the half.

The first shot of the second half for the Cougars would not be until the 58th minute after OSU scored another goal to make the score 3-0. The shot came from junior forward Amy Nguyen.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, two more goals would be made by the Beavers back-to-back inside the 63rd and 66th minute. With the score now 5-0, Houston struggled to get control of the ball and shot only three times until the end of the game.

The Cougars would keep up with the Beavers 16 shots, recording 13 total for the match but only four of those would be on goal compared to OSU’s eight. Amy Nyugen accounted for three of those shots and one on goal, while Lauren Flowers and Desiree Bowen each had two of their own.

Senior goalkeeper, Samantha Cude, played all 90 minutes of the match and posted three saves.

With the loss, Houston’s record dropped to 2-5 on the season and their home record falls to 1-2.

Tonight was unacceptable. As leader of this team I take responsibility. We all must take a look in the mirror and then get back to work! We temporarily lost our identity. We will find it again. #HTownHustle — Diego Bocanegra (@Diego13Boca) September 13, 2019

The Cougars hit the road this weekend for their next game to face Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches on Sept. 15.

