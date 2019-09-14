Katie Karbo leads Cougars in tough week

The Cougars traveled all over the state last week as they went east to Beaumont to face off against Lamar and northwest to Waco to play in the Baylor Invitational.

Houston started off the week with a 3-1 win on Tuesday against the Cardinals.

UH won the first set of the game 25-2, but LU rebounded by winning the second set 25-23.

Houston sealed the deal after winning both the third and fourth sets by a score of 25-16 each.

The Cougars finished the match with 53 kills, seven aces, seven blocks, 50 assists and 68 digs.

Freshman outside hitter Abbie Jackson led the Cougars in kills with 20, while junior setter Abby Irvine led the team in assists with 40.

On defense, freshman middle blocker Rachel Tullos led the team with four blocks, and senior defensive specialist Katie Karbo assisted the Cougars with 32 digs.

Thursday evening saw a Houston defeat to No. 5 Baylor 3-1.

The Bears won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-23, respectively.

The Cougars tried to rally after narrowly defeating the Bears 25-23 in the third set, but fell short when Baylor finished Houston in the fourth set 25-18.

Houston finished the match with 43 kills, three aces, nine blocks, 42 assists and 51 digs.

Jackson once again led the Cougars in kills with 18 for the game while Irvine led the team with 31 assists.

Sophomore middle blocker Isabel Theut and Tullos each had four blocks in the match, and Karbo led the Cougars in digs with 18.

On Friday afternoon, the Cougars lost a tough back-and-forth battle to Tennessee 3-2.

UH squeezed out a win in the first set 25-23, and UT quickly answered back by winning the second set 25-22.

The Cougars bounced-back and pulled ahead after winning the third set 26-24.

Tennessee answered once more.

The Volunteers responded by winning the fourth set 25-15, and they carried that momentum into the fifth set as they edged the Cougars 15-8.

Houston finished the game with 47 kills, three aces, eight blocks, 39 assists and 79 digs.

Jackson finished with 18 kills for the Cougars. Irvine had a game-high 40 assists.

Tullos led UH with six blocks, and Karbo led with 24 digs.

Karbo’s performance earned her Baylor Invitational All-Tournament honors.

Houston will have another busy week coming up as they face off against inner-city rival Houston Baptist University and will end the week traveling to north Texas to compete in the Red Raider Classic in Lubbock.

