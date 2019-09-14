MOTS: What were thoughts on the debate?

“(My favorite was) Andrew Yang,” said Audiel Perez-Negron, management information systems senior. “He’s going into this idea of trickle-down. I think that his idea is brilliant because the money will come back into the economy.” | Donna Keeya/The Cougar “Yang was kind of fun to watch,” said Lauren Swiggard, sociology junior. “He had that huge surprise everybody was waiting for and it was pretty ballsy of him to do that.” | Donna Keeya/The Cougar “(I liked) Andrew Yang,” said Lily Snow, sociology sophomore. “I thought it was really interesting, because I’ve never actually paid attention or cared about the debates until now.” | Donna Keeya/The Cougar “I liked Bernie,” said Mahmoud Shreidi, liberal studies junior. “A lot of the other candidates are neoliberal in a way and he’s actually to the left of most of them.” | Donna Keeya/The Cougar

The third Democratic Debate aired Thursday and was held at Texas Southern University, steps away from campus. Students gathered and watched as the top 10 candidates fought to convince

voters on why their policies are the best for the nation.

The Cougar asked students who was their favorite candidate and what their thoughts were on the

debate. Most of the students spoken to favored Andrew Yang.

