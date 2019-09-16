Jazmin Grant’s golden goal lifts Cougars to overtime win

With an overtime goal from junior forward Jazmin Grant, Houston secured a 2-1 win over Stephen F. Austin Sunday evening at the SFA Soccer Field in Nacogdoches.

The Cougars’ offense started its attack early on, controlling the ball most of the first half with a total of five shots in the first 23 minutes.

Senior defender Nolin Packer was the first to score for Houston inside the 24th minute with a shot from the outside to find the back of the net. Senior forward Desiree Bowen recorded an assist on the goal.

Houston’s offense did not slow down there, shooting five more times for a total of 11 shots in the first half, as well as two corner kicks.

The second half would not be much different, as the Cougars maintained control of the ball the majority of the time. Despite their 16 shots and three corner kicks during the half, Houston could not figure out how to place the ball in the net, and the Lumberjacks managed to tie it up 1-1 late in the game inside the 77th minute.

With the score still tied up by the end of the 90th minute, the match went into overtime. Bowen was the first to shoot for Houston in overtime, but a goal just inside the 96th minute by Grant put the Cougars ahead 2-1 to win the game.

The Cougars outshot the Lumberjacks 29-11 while also recording six corner kicks for the match.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Koral Hughes played every minute for the Cougars and posted three saves to put her at eight total for the season.

Grant and Bowen were among the top shooters for Houston in the match. Grant tallied six total shots with three on goal, and two out of Bowen’s four shots were on goal.

The overtime win gives the Cougars a season record of 3-5 and an all-time record against the Lumberjacks of 5-4-1.

Houston will be on the road again for its next match against Oklahoma Sept. 22.

