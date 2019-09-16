Free piano recital among week’s five events

Wednesday: Ring Round the Moon

Cost: $20 adults/$15 seniors/$10 students and staff

This romantic-comedy, performed by UH students, follows an eccentrically mixed group of people and the ups and downs of their lives. Students can buy their tickets online or at the box office.

Friday: Table Tennis Singles

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Compete for free in table tennis at the CRWC. Register by Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. to play.

Friday: Ethics Center Lecture Series: “Moral Vulnerability in a Time of Political Crisis”

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Clemson University professor Todd May will be giving a lecture Friday afternoon about the current “political crisis” and how people respond to it, which can tell you more about yourself and others.

