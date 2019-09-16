Free piano recital among week’s five events
Monday: CoogSlam’s First Open Mic
Student Center South – Legacy Lounge
7 p.m.
Students can head to the Student Center South Monday night to watch slam poetry, spoken word and love poems performed by their peers.
Tuesday: Natasha Kislenko Guest Recital
Dudley Recital Hall
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
World-renowned pianist, Natasha Kislenko of Music Academy of the West and University of California at Santa Barbara, will be on campus Tuesday for a free guest recital open to the public.
Wednesday: Ring Round the Moon
Quintero Theatre
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Cost: $20 adults/$15 seniors/$10 students and staff
This romantic-comedy, performed by UH students, follows an eccentrically mixed group of people and the ups and downs of their lives. Students can buy their tickets online or at the box office.
Friday: Table Tennis Singles
Campus Recreation and Wellness Center
3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Compete for free in table tennis at the CRWC. Register by Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. to play.
Friday: Ethics Center Lecture Series: “Moral Vulnerability in a Time of Political Crisis”
Honors Commons, MD Anderson Library
3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Clemson University professor Todd May will be giving a lecture Friday afternoon about the current “political crisis” and how people respond to it, which can tell you more about yourself and others.