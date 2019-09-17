BREAKING: Classes before 10 a.m. canceled due to storm

The University has cancelled classes before 10 a.m. Wednesday due to severe weather from tropical depression Imelda.

UH will send out an alert by 7 a.m. Wednesday whether the University will open after 10 a.m. or stay closed for the day.

Imelda had been downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression Wednesday evening.

Storms throughout the day Tuesday had already soaked campus. Imelda is expected to bring around a foot of rain to the Houston area.

Imelda is likely to produce “life threatening” levels of flooding, according to a tweet by the National Weather Service.

Early Tuesday morning, the University announced that it was monitoring the heavy rainfall and threat of flooding that is expected to affect Houston through Thursday.

#Imelda Key Message: This system is likely to produce life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the Upper Texas Coast, including the Houston and Galveston areas. The latest forecast graphics as of 4 PM CDT are included here. pic.twitter.com/RIP8LKY1Yv — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) September 17, 2019

The storm has reached stage three flood status which means significant flash flooding that has the potential to impact hundreds of homes, according to meteorology blog Space City Weather.

The University will announce when classes will start again through their UH Alert System.

[email protected]