Meet UH students who run their own businesses

Anyone can start a small business. All they need is an idea.

UH students have many ideas for a business.

Among UH students, there are many entrepreneurs who have turned their hobbies into businesses they can capitalize on. Whether it be a hobby they love like photography, or a passion for fashion, these days starting a business is as easy as setting up a website and promoting on social media.

Advertising and creating a brand is a key component in creating a digital media customer base. Creating an online platform provides opportunities for photographers and videographers to display their work to potential customers.

“Early in college I realized I wanted to start taking more photos and videos, so I made sure I had a website that showed the kind of work I could do and posted everything I did to my social media,” Nick Pomes runs a photography and videography business said. “It’s important to get your name out there and share what you can do for people.”

UH has many available resources and ways for students to be able to grow their enterprises. Through various departments marketing and communication positions are available to help freelancers gain industry experience.

“Since my freshman year I’ve worked in the athletics department on campus making videos for the football team,” Pomes said. “This has been and continues to be a huge opportunity for me to do work that is important and seen by a lot of people.”

Beyond campus departments, the same experience and skills can be built through volunteering to assist student organizations. Pomes has done work for SGA, O-Team, and the Homecoming Board.

Other than services, some student entrepreneurs create businesses with tangible products that are available for purchasing. At the moment, the popularity of thrifting and sustainable fashion has increased the amount of businesses that revolve around recyclable clothing.

Acting junior Muhammad Khaerisman owns Houston-based vintage resale store Secondhandscoops.

“We curate ’80s-’90s nostalgia wear,” Khaerisman said. “This includes vintage band tees, vintage movie promo tees, vintage TV show tees, sportswear and more.”

Authenticity and uniqueness can differentiate businesses from competitors. Khaerisman said he wants to prioritize those aspects of his business by showcasing his personality in every item he sells.

“I want to cultivate Secondhandscoops to not mimic any existing stores,” Khaerisman said. “I often see young entrepreneurs only curate pieces that are trending, and forget the value of the vintage past profit.”

Financial gain is not the only incentive for students to feel inspired to create their own company. Owning a business is a chance to be able to express yourself and share your beliefs within the community.

“For me, I just want to make my customers relive their favorite memories, with each piece I put on my racks,” Khaerisman said. “I hope as my store grows, I never lose sight of why I started Secondhandscoops.”

