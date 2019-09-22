Cougars go 1-2 at Red Raider Classic in Lubbock

The UH volleyball team was back in north Texas this weekend to compete in the Red Raider Classic, winning one game and losing two.

The Cougars started off the event with a 3-1 loss on Friday against Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders won the first set of the game 25-15, but UH bounced back with a 25-20 win in the second set.

The Red Raiders were able to clinch the game, however, by winning the third set 25-17 and the fourth set 25-19.

The Cougars finished the match with 41 kills, two aces, nine blocks, 41 assists and 65 digs.

Senior outside hitter Claire Karsten led the Cougars in kills with 13, while junior setter, Abby Irvine, led the team in assists with 37.

On defense, freshman middle blocker Rachel Tullos aided the team with four blocks, and senior defensive specialist Katie Karbo led the Cougars with 20 digs.

Saturday morning, UH suffered a 3-2 loss to the University of Texas at El Paso.

The Cougars did get off to a strong start, winning the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-19, respectively.

The Miners, however, stormed back after falling into the 2-0 deficit.

The Miners narrowly avoided a sweep by defeating the Cougars 25-23 in the third set. They then won the fourth set 25-15, and edged out Houston 15-13 in the fifth set to secure the win.

UH finished the match with 56 kills, seven aces, 13 blocks, 53 assists and 69 digs.

Karsten led the Cougars in kills with 14 for the game, while Irvine led the team with 20 assists.

On defense, freshman middle blocker Jillian Thompson led the way with eight blocks in the match, and Karbo led the Cougars in digs with 21.

On Saturday afternoon, the Cougars bounced back from the morning loss with a 3-2 win against Incarnate Word.

UH won the first set 25-13, but the Cardinals answered back by narrowly winning the second set 26-24.

Incarnate Word then took the advantage in the match by winning the third set 25-20.

The Cougars managed to escape from the jaws of defeat and tied the match by winning the fourth set 26-24.

Houston kept the momentum from the fourth set and won the fifth set 15-10.

The Cougars finished the game with 62 kills, 11 aces, 14 blocks, 57 assists and 79 digs.

Senior outside hitter Megan Duncan finished with a team-best 21 kills for the Cougars. Irvine had a game-high 37 assists.

Tullos led the Cougars with six blocks, and Karbo led the team with 35 digs.

The Cougars will be competing at home this week with two games at the Fertitta Center next weekend.

The first game will be on Friday against SMU, and the second will be on Sunday against Memphis.

[email protected]