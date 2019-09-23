Contemporary Salon among week’s five events

Thursday: Let’s Talk with CAPS

Let’s Talk is an informal counseling session held by Counseling and Psychological Services where students can drop in, for a short time, without appointment. Students can talk with a counselor, but the session does not replace a formal CAPS session.

Thursday: Contemporary Salon

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Participate in a roundtable discussion about the Blaffer installation Amie Siegel: Medium Cool. The discussion will be moderated by Jane Dale Owen Director and Chief Curator Steven Matijcio.

Friday: 9-Ball Pools Singles

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Battle other students in the game room in a match of 9-Ball. Register by 3 p.m. Friday to participate in Campus Recreation and Wellness Center’s intramural sports.

[email protected]