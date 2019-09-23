Contemporary Salon among week’s five events
Tuesday: Piano + 2 = Trio
Dudley Recital Hall
7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
A free performance held by the Moores School of Music, this concert will explore trio literature, evolving from the Baroque era and on into the 20th century. There will also be a trio composed by David Ashley White, former director of the Moores School of Music.
Wednesday: Population Health: Shut the Faucet, Stop Mopping the Floor
Health 1, Room #267
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Dr. David Nash is the Founding Dean Emeritus of the Jefferson College of Population Health, a college that focuses specifically on population health. He will hold a talk on campus where he will discuss how health care systems and community organizations can work together to improve outcomes.
Thursday: Let’s Talk with CAPS
Student Health Center, Health 2, Room 2005
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Let’s Talk is an informal counseling session held by Counseling and Psychological Services where students can drop in, for a short time, without appointment. Students can talk with a counselor, but the session does not replace a formal CAPS session.
Thursday: Contemporary Salon
Blaffer Art Museum
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Participate in a roundtable discussion about the Blaffer installation Amie Siegel: Medium Cool. The discussion will be moderated by Jane Dale Owen Director and Chief Curator Steven Matijcio.
Friday: 9-Ball Pools Singles
Student Center Games Room
3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Battle other students in the game room in a match of 9-Ball. Register by 3 p.m. Friday to participate in Campus Recreation and Wellness Center’s intramural sports.