side bar
logo
Monday, September 23, 2019

Campus

Contemporary Salon among week’s five events

By September 23, 2019

The Blaffer Art Museum is being renovated by the WORK Architecture Company, which is based in New York. After the museum reopens at the end of September, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday — the building is closed on Sundays and Mondays. The museum encourages the UH community to view its collections by offering free admission. | Nine Nguyen/The Daily Cougar

Students can participate in a roundtable discussion about the Blaffer installation Amie Siegel: Medium Cool on Thursday. | File photo/The Cougar

Tuesday: Piano + 2 = Trio

Dudley Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

A free performance held by the Moores School of Music, this concert will explore trio literature, evolving from the Baroque era and on into the 20th century. There will also be a trio composed by David Ashley White, former director of the Moores School of Music.

Wednesday: Population Health: Shut the Faucet, Stop Mopping the Floor

Health 1, Room #267

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Dr. David Nash is the Founding Dean Emeritus of the Jefferson College of Population Health, a college that focuses specifically on population health. He will hold a talk on campus where he will discuss how health care systems and community organizations can work together to improve outcomes.

Thursday: Let’s Talk with CAPS

Student Health Center, Health 2, Room 2005

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Let’s Talk is an informal counseling session held by Counseling and Psychological Services where students can drop in, for a short time, without appointment. Students can talk with a counselor, but the session does not replace a formal CAPS session.

Thursday: Contemporary Salon

Blaffer Art Museum

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Participate in a roundtable discussion about the Blaffer installation Amie Siegel: Medium Cool. The discussion will be moderated by Jane Dale Owen Director and Chief Curator Steven Matijcio.

Friday: 9-Ball Pools Singles

Student Center Games Room

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Battle other students in the game room in a match of 9-Ball. Register by 3 p.m. Friday to participate in Campus Recreation and Wellness Center’s intramural sports.

[email protected]

Tags: , , , , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑