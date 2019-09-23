Houston drops close 2-1 match to Oklahoma

Houston dropped a close match to Oklahoma in a 2-1 decision on the road Sunday afternoon at John Crain Field in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Sooners’ offense was the first to attack in the opening minutes with four shots, with two of them on goal. Junior midfielder Mia Brascia followed with the first shot for Houston inside the eighth minute but missed wide. Junior forward Jazmin Grant answered with the second shot and the first goal of the match just inside the 31st minute, putting the Cougars in the lead.

The lead did not last very long as OU quickly tied the game up at 1-1 after scoring a goal off a corner kick just five minutes later in the 36th minute.

The second half started out just the same as the first, with the Sooners controlling the ball the majority of the time with two corner kicks and two shots right off the bat.

They would go on to score the second goal of the match inside the 57th minute to put them above Houston. Though they tried by shooting five times in the second half, the Cougars were not able to pull off the win and would drop the match 2-1.

Houston was out-shot by the Sooners with eight shots to their 11 for the entire match and only four corner kicks compared to their 13. Six different Cougars recorded shots for the game. Brascia and Grant led the team in shots for the match, each with two.

Senior goalkeeper Samantha Cude played every minute of the match for Houston and posted three saves to give her a total of 15 on the season.

With the loss, the Cougars’ record fell to 3-6 on the season, including 2-3-0 on the road. OU now leads the series against Houston with a record of 2-0 overall.

Houston will face Northern Arizona on the road Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. to close out their non-conference play for the season.

