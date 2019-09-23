UPDATE: D’Eriq King to redshirt season, return to UH in 2020

Update 4:21 p.m.: D’Eriq King plans to redshirt this season and plans to return to UH in 2020, according to reporting by the Houston Chronicle.

In a statement, King reassured his plans to stay with the Cougars.

“I came here to play football for the University of Houston and that is not changing,” King said. “After carefully thinking through this process with my family and Coach Holgorsen, I have decided the opportunity to redshirt this season gives me the best chance to develop as a player, earn my degree and set me up for the best success in the future. I’m looking forward to being a part of the success of this program going forward.”

Senior wideout Keith Corbin will also redshirt this season with the plan to return next year, according to UH athletics.

“Having the opportunity to take time and focus on the completion of my degree, plus having the chance to develop as a student athlete is why I have decided to redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season,” Corbin said in the same statement as King. “Coach Holgorsen, myself and my family both took time to make this decision. Being a Cougar has been one of the best decisions I have made, and I’m ready to take this time to help our program develop for the future.”

Original:Senior quarterback D’Eriq King will sit out for the rest of the season and redshirt, according to the Houston Chronicle.

King, who has thrown for six touchdowns and two interception so far in 2019, is eligible to redshirt and will retain a year of eligibility.

Eric King, D’Eriq’s father, confirmed to KRIV (Channel 26) that 2018’s leader in touchdowns responsible for will transfer from Houston.

“It’s the best decision for him at this point,” King’s father said to Fox 26. “Very, very tough (decision). He’s got a lot of teammates riding on him. Sometimes you got to be a little self-centered and do what’s best for you.”

“You have to do what’s in your best interest. As a family, me, D’Eriq and his mom, we decided that’s the best thing for him to do right now,” King’s father said.

Despite his father’s claims, King said his decision is not final until Monday evening.

When asked by KRIV when his decision will be made, King responded, “Today after 5 (p.m.). It’s not final.”

