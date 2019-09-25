Golf finishes third at Trinity Forest Invitational

Houston on Tuesday in Dallas placed third out of 17 at the Trinity Forest Invitational hosted by SMU.

Redshirt junior Andrew Gibson tied for the best score on the team by finishing three strokes under par, which was also tied for the 12th best finish at the invitational.

For the first round of the event, the Scotland-born golfer finished three strokes under par as he bogeyed only twice on the day and had five birdies.

In the second round, Gibson ended the day two strokes under par as he bogeyed on four holes and birdied on six other.

On the final round of the event, Gibson finished two strokes over par. He bogeyed five times and birdied on three holes.

The person Gibson tied with was redshirt junior Luke Long. He too finished the Trinity Forest Invitational three strokes under par.

Long finished the first round of the event one over par. He bogeyed five times and birdied just as many.

In the second round, Long bounced back by finishing two under par. He bogeyed on four holes and was birdied six times.

On Tuesday for the final round, Long finished two strokes under par. He bogeyed on three holes and went under par on five.

Senior Logan Young and junior Alexander Francis both tied for 17th place overall in the event and tied for third on the Cougars as they both finished two strokes under par.

For the first round, Young finished five strokes over par while Frances finished two strokes under.

In the second round, Young ended the day one stroke under par and Frances finished exactly on par.

Young had a stupendous Tuesday as he finished six strokes under par. For the final round, Frances once again ended the day exactly on par.

spor[email protected]