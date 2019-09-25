MOTS: How did UH’s closure during Imelda impact you?

“My professor let us out 20 minutes early, because we all had flash flood warning going off on our phones,” said communication junior Virginia Wells. “So as I walked to my car in the pouring rain, I had a raincoat and an umbrella, and I still got soaked, and I was terrified.” | Lino Sandil/The Cougar “I had a lot of thoughts in my head,” said marketing sophomore Amaris Reyes. “I was hoping they would cancel class. It took a while for them to notify us, so then I decided it was safer to stay in then to travel to class.” | Lino Sandil/The Cougar “I came to campus and I did not find out my classes were cancelled until I drove an hour to get here,” said pre-business junior Lauryn Ogle. “Then once I got here, I was stuck here from about 11:00 to 5:30 p.m.” | Lino Sandil/The Cougar “I almost got into a couple car accidents, because the water was getting in my tires and hydroplaning.” said psychology freshman Atman Isa. “You literally could not see the roads.” | Lino Sandil/The Cougar

Massive amounts of rain and flooding engulfed Houston again last week, just two years after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Imelda resulted in five deaths and hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to homes, automobiles, schools and businesses.

Many students decided to come to campus regardless of the weather. Although many were worried about Tropical Storm Imelda, they also worried about missing lectures, important information and deadlines.

