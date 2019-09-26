Carl Lewis to be inducted into Houston Sports Hall of Fame

Carl Lewis, one of the University’s most decorated athletes, will be inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame in January 2020 by the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority.

Lewis is in his sixth season as an assistant coach of UH’s track and field team, but before his time as a Houston coach Lewis earned 10 Olympic medals, 10 World Championship medals and holds three Houston program records.

Lewis began running for UH in 1979 and qualified for the 1980 Olympics soon after. He eventually competed in the four Olympics that followed: ‘84, ‘88, ‘92, ‘96.

During his time as an Olympic athlete, Lewis beat the world record for the 100-meter dash in 1991 and held it for three consecutive years.

He also won four consecutive Olympic Gold medals in the long jump and in 1984 was ranked No. 1 in the world for both the long jump and the 100-meter dash.

As a coach he has helped lead the track and field team to victories in the NCAA Championships and the American Athletic Conference Championships, including 2019’s AAC title and top-three national finishes.

