Cougars dominant at season opener in San Antonio

With dominant performances from many of its swimmers and divers, Houston took home the win in their season opener Friday afternoon in San Antonio against Incarnate Word and UT-Permian Basin.

It was a complete Cougar affair, with seven first-place individual finishes and a sweep of the relays. Junior Katie Power dominated the pool in both the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 53.29 and the 50-yard freestyle with a mark of 24.30.

Power was followed by two more Cougars in the 50-yard freestyle, senior Hannah Middleton taking second place and senior Hanna Blewett taking third.

Sophomore Samantha Medlin wasn’t far behind in the competition with her two top-three finishes. She finished second place in the 1000-yard freestyle (10:29.35) and second-place in the 500-yard freestyle (5:03.55).

Audrey McKinnon, a freshman from Fayetteville, Arkansas, did not disappoint for the Cougars in her collegiate debut. She took second place in the 400-meter individual medley with a time of 4:34.63.

Senior Laura Laderoute followed up from her conference title last season in the backstroke, placing first once again with a time of 56.87. She also led the Cougars in the 400-yard medley relay, combined with Angeliki Mavrantza, Katie Higgins and Mykenzie Leehy to take first place overall.

Mavrantza, a senior out of Athens, Greece, led Houston in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:05.37), Peyton Kondis trailing close behind to land second place (1:05.59).

Freshman Katie Deininger led for Houston in the 1-meter diving with a score of 285.60 points. The Cougars landed four of the top-five spots. Deininger was followed by senior Lauren Burrell and sophomores Jolie Blodgett and Chase Farris.

In the 3-meter, Houston swept their opponents by securing all five of the top-five spots. Blodgett led the Cougars by nailing the top spot, followed by Burrell, Farris, Deininger, and sophomore Makayla Wallar.

Overall, the Cougars defeated Incarnate Word by a score of 204-158 and UTPB 158-85.

Houston will face conference-rival Tulane at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

