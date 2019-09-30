Buddhism and Sustainability among week’s five events

Tuesday: National Night out

Courtyard between Cougar Village 1 and 2

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Meet your neighbors and law enforcement at National Night Out. This event gives students a chance to meet the local police in a laid back and positive environment. There will be free food and a DJ performing.

Wednesday: Public Art Walk

M.D. Anderson Library

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Student led walks through campus help students learn about the art and sculptures the University has. Those who participate in this free walk will begin at the M.D. Anderson Library and make their way around campus.

Thursday: Buddhism and Sustainability

UH Student Center South – Midtown Room #262

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

This end of the week event will cover religion and sustainability. Discussion topics include how creation narratives shape motivation for stewardship, which religious doctrines actually have sustainability impacts, and questions on how to achieve secular stewardship.

Friday: QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Student Service Center 1 – Third Floor Rm. #302G

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

This free event is to educate people on how to recognize and respond to suicidal thinking and behavior signs in the appropriate way and contact the necessary authorities.

Friday: First Friday Studio Session

Blaffer Art Museum

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Start off the weekend with friends while enjoying guided tours, art-making and other fun activities. Every first Friday of the month, the Blaffer Art Museum provides a free light lunch and refreshments to students.

[email protected]