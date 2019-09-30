Cougars win another five-set thriller against Tigers

The Cougars followed up Friday night’s win with another comeback in five sets on Sunday afternoon at the Fertitta Center against the Memphis Tigers.

The fifth and final set was clinched by UH off a block from sophomore middle blocker Isabel Theut.

The Tigers jumped out in front quickly in the first set as they built an early cushion and cruised to 25-15 first-set win.

The Cougars came back in the second set with more energy as both teams tussled for control at an early pivotal point in the game.

Memphis and Houston were neck-and-neck, but the Cougars were able to outlast the Tigers and win the set 25-23.

The third set was a continuation of the close duel in the second. The Tigers saw themselves with a narrow lead toward the end of the set, but the Cougars did not let the set end quietly.

Despite the Cougars closing out the set with slight momentum, the Tigers were able to hang on to win the third set 25-23

In the fourth set, the two teams were at a stand-still in the beginning until Houston was able to gain separation toward the middle of the set.

Houston was able to pull away late and won the set 25-16.

The fifth set began with UH getting the early 4-2 lead, but the Tigers rallied to go out in front 8-6.

The set turned into a back-and-forth battle for victory as both teams had fought hard to get to that point, but the Cougars were able to seal the win late thanks to a block by Theut.

UH finished the match with 55 kills, two aces, 11 total blocks, 51 assists and 75 digs.

Senior outside hitter Megan Duncan led the Cougars in kills with 25 while junior setter Abby Irvine led the team in assists with 35.

On defense, Theut led the way for Houston with six blocks including the game-clincher, and senior defensive specialist Katie Karbo led the Cougars with 26 digs.

The Cougars were able to defend their home court, but will now hit the road for their next four games.

UH’s next game will be on Friday night at Tulane.

