Houston finishes eighth at Schooner Fall Classic

Led by sophomore Hannah Screen’s even-par, 10th-place individual performance, Houston finished eighth in team competition Sunday afternoon at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Oklahoma. The Cougars, who won the team title at the Mason Rudolph Championship a week prior in Franklin, Tennessee, finished 16-over par.

On a windy Friday afternoon, Screen alongside sophomore Maria Jose Martinez got things started for UH in the first round of the Schooner Fall Classic.

Martinez started her day with a birdie on the first hole, followed by two more in the fifth and eighth holes.

Like Martinez, Screen birdied her first hole and added two back-to-back in holes 11 and 12.

Although freshman Karen Fredgaard had a rough front nine, bogeying in seven holes, the Asserbo, Denmark native came back in the latter half of the round with three-straight birdies in holes 14 to 16.

As a whole, the Cougars finished the first round tied for sixth place with a combined score of 290, 10-over par.

Saturday saw sophomore Annie Kim shine after a career-low score of 68. Houston dropped to seventh in the team rankings, however, because of Baylor’s jump from 10th to fifth.

Kim began the day with a double bogey in the first hole, but she regrouped in the rest of the round to birdie five times in the final 14 holes.

Her five birdies in the round led the Cougars for the day.

Screen, who finished the day tied for 11th, birdied three holes Saturday, while Martinez and Fredgaard ended the round tied for 36th.

On the final day, the Cougars shot a combined 284 to bring their three-day total to 856, 16-over par.

After an even-par Sunday, Screen finished the event on-par and tied for 10th place.

Fredgaard was the second-ranked Cougar, tying for 23rd with a three-stroke over par three-day total.

Martinez finished the Schooner Fall Classic tied for 38th.

Despite Houston’s efforts, Texas won the team championship after the three-day tournament.

