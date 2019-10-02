Morrison returns with high hopes for second season

Sophomore Reid Morrison is returning for her second season with Houston, and to her, it’s all about improving herself and the team.

The midfielder from Dana Point, California, who started playing soccer at 4 years old, had 12 starts and played in 17 games during her freshman year, but she now is focused on making this season even better than the last.

“Last season, I kind of came in not knowing what to expect,” Morrison said. “But this season, I’m coming in with more knowledge of how things work, teams we’re playing and how to pick apart their weaknesses instead of going out there trying to figure it out.”

Morrison is already surpassing her previous record after just 10 non-conference games for the Cougars this season.

Out of seven total shots, she’s scored twice for Houston, which is an improvement from just one goal last year against UConn, and had six shots on goal compared to her previous five.

Despite a setback last spring, her coaches and teammates have remained positive, pushing Morrison every game to be better and to keep enhancing her game.

“They’ve been very supportive and constructive in their criticism and a big role in helping me improve as a teammate, player and leader,” Morrison said.

The end of her freshman year posed some obstacles for Morrison with an injury late in the spring that continued throughout the summer, but head coach Diego Bocanegra thinks her mentality has helped her improve her game this season.

“I think Reid is just like any player, and the transition from high school to college is big but even bigger coming from freshman to sophomore,” Bocanegra said. “Reid had to deal with some injuries in the spring and summer, and it affected her mindset, but I’m very proud that she dealt with the setbacks, took them head on and had an unbelievable mentality to want to get better.”

Eager to get back on the field to perform for her team, Morrison has been more motivated than ever to stay focused, despite the complications she faced individually and with the team.

The rest of this season, she will be put to the test to see how much she has improved between her freshman and sophomore years.

Morrison has the potential to contribute in her position and help the Cougars get back on track.

“What keeps me motivated is making my coaches, teammates, family proud of me,” Morrison said, “and just try to be the best player I can be to help this team and school be the best they’ve ever been.”

Goals and hard work can greatly boost an athlete’s game, and Morrison is no different. Her teammates and coach are confident in the way she plays the game and have full faith in her potential as a Cougar.

“Reid has the potential to make a huge impact on the team,” Bocanegra said. “Specifically, she can be one of our best midfielders, winning balls, she can do a very good job at getting the ball in the net. I would like her to be the leader in goals and assists from her position, and she has the ability to do it.”

With a record of 3-7 so far, the Cougars suffered a bit of a rocky start to the season and are now at the end of their non-conference games.

The team starts its conference play against USF Oct. 3. Houston still has time to turn it around and make the conference tournament at the beginning of November.

