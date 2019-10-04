Cougars suffer 3-1 loss against USF in conference opener

Houston opened up conference play Thursday evening at the Carl Lewis Complex but fell to USF in a 3-1 decision.

The first half was nothing short of a struggle for the Cougars.

The Bulls came out and put up six shots all within the first eight minutes of the match. USF was the first to score, taking the lead within the first nine minutes of the game.

Senior forward Desiree Bowen and junior midfielder Mia Brascia each followed with a shot of their own, but they could not find a way to get the ball in the net.

USF extended its lead 2-0 within 27 minutes of the half, and it gained a three-point advantage at around 38 minutes.

The Cougars had three shots and one corner kick opportunity to score, but Houston went into the second half without scoring.

The second half would start off much better for Houston. It tallied its first goal when Brascia sent the ball straight into the net off a free kick.

Brascia currently leads the Cougars this season with 22 shots total. She is followed by Bowen with 13 and junior forward Jazmin Grant with 11. These would be the only three Cougars to shoot for the first half, with one shot by redshirt junior forward Amy Nyugen in the second.

Unfortunately, Houston failed to score any more goals and dropped its conference opener. For the match, the Cougars tallied only five shots on goal and two corner kicks compared to the Bulls’ 13 shots and eight corner kicks.

Junior Kate Godfrey started off in the net for the Cougars and posted one save. Senior Samantha Cude took over in the second half to finish out the game.

With the loss, the Cougars’ record falls to 3-8-0 and 1-3-0 at home this season. The Bulls lead the overall record versus Houston now 7-1.

Houston continues its conference play at home when it takes on UCF Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.

