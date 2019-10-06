Another day, another five-set win for the Cougars

The Cougars pulled off another 3-2, five-set thriller win after besting the Temple Owls on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia to remain undefeated in American Athletic Conference competition.

With the win, UH continued its best conference start since 2001, improved to above .500 and extended its five-game win streak. The Cougars have also won 10 of their last 15.

Houston got out in front to begin the first set of the match, building a five-point advantage against the Temple.

Down the stretch, the Owls managed to stay close, but senior outside hitter Megan Duncan got the final kill of the set to seal a 25-22 win.

The second set started off with the Owls building an early lead. Temple led by five, but Houston managed to chip away at the lead and tie at 18. From that point on, Houston closed out the set by scoring seven of the final ten points to win 25-21.

With the Cougars holding a 2-0 advantage in the match, Houston came out with strong energy to try and finish the game in a 3-0 sweep.

Houston had a 15-10 advantage in the third set, but Temple rallied with force to take the late lead. The set was tied at 20 when both teams entered into a neck-and-neck battle to finish and escape with a win.

Temple managed to edge out Houston at the end, pulling out the 25-23 third-set win.

The Owls looked rejuvenated with the win as they jumped out in front early in the fourth set. Temple cruised to a 25-11 win to tie the match 2-2.

The Cougars found themselves in a familiar situation as they had to once again compete in a winner-take-all fifth set.

Houston jumped out in front to an early 6-3 lead, and they were able to stay out in front for most of the set.

Junior setter Abby Irvine got the final point for Houston as they won the fifth set 15-12.

Houston finished the match with 63 kills, five aces, four total blocks, 60 assists and 78 digs.

Duncan led the Cougars in kills with 24, while Irvine led the team in assists with 38.

On defense, freshman middle blocker Rachel Tullos was on top for the Cougars with three blocks while senior defensive specialist Katie Karbo led the Cougars in digs with 26.

Houston looks to remain undefeated in The American on Friday night when it takes on Wichita State on the road.

[email protected]