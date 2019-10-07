Cougars’ team GPA ranks third in nation

The UH softball team had the third highest team GPA in the nation for the 2018-19 academic year.

Houston’s team GPA for the year was 3.719, which was outranked only by Southern Illinois University at Carbondale (3.723) and Grand Canyon (3.760).

In addition to the team’s ranking, 11 student athletes were named to the Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American Scholar-Athlete team.

A record high 8,161 student athletes, according to the NFCA, maintained GPAs 3.5 and higher in 2018-19 and were named to the All-American Scholar-Team.

Kati Ray Brown, Bethany Busch, Rachel Hertenberger and eight other Cougars had GPAs above 3.5 and were recognized by the NFCA.

Houston will be in action again on Friday when they face Mississippi in a double header at the Cougar Softball Stadium.

[email protected]