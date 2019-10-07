Houston vs. Cincinnati among week’s five events

Wednesday: India Studies Lecture by Professor Ulka Anjaria

Honor’s College Commons

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Attend a talk about New Bollywood Cinema and the vigilante figure now versus in the 1970s. The talk will be given by Brandeis University professor Ulka Anjaria.

Thursday: UH Graduate School Fair

Lynn Eusan Park

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

If you’re interested in going to graduate school at UH check out the Graduate School Fair and get more information.

Thursday: Get Out the Vote/Letter Writing Campaign

Honor’s College Commons

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Join peers to write letters to your state representative about issues you care about. Students can also register to vote at the event.

Friday: Student Health Center Open House – Free Flu Shots for Students

Student Health Center, Health 2, Room 2005

1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Learn more about the services UH offers including their General Medical Clinic, Orthopedics, Psychiatry, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Lab and Pharmacy Services and get a free flu shot to prepare for flu season.

Saturday: Houston Cougar Football vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

TDECU Stadium

2:30 p.m.

The Cougar football team will face No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium on Saturday. Students can get a free ticket to the game.

