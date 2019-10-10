Cougar Woods will expand its hours once The Quad opens

Cougar Woods Dining Commons reopened with shorter hours for Fall 2019 than it offered in Spring 2018, causing UH students and dining hall staff to readjust.

The reason is there’s less resident living on campus. The Quadrangle was demolished in Spring 2018, was one of the two residence halls that was close to Cougar Woods. When the new Quad opens, the dining hall hours will go back to normal.

In the spring, Cougar Woods’ hours of operation were from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to a schedule posted by UH dining services.

This semester, the posted hours have changed to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and is closed on Saturdays.

Once the Quad comes back on-line, Cougar Woods will go back to a seven day a week operation and will stay open until 1 a.m. most days of the week, Chartwell’s District Marketing Manager Alexcis Mendoza said in an email.

Dining hall options on Saturdays for the residential district are limited compared to the rest of the week. With Cougar Woods being closed, students looking to eat at a dining hall are left with Moody Towers Dining Commons on the weekends.

Moody Towers Dining Commons is still open 24/7, with service through all major breaks and holidays.

While many students are not too upset about the shorter hours, they still are not enthused about it.

“It would be convenient for me if (Cougar Woods) were open Saturdays,” said computer engineering freshman Nicholas Saba.

For employees, reduced hours and not being able to work on Saturdays means some dining hall staff would need to pick up shifts on other days of the week to get the same amount of hours they had previously.

However, some employees say the new operating hours fit in well with their work-life balance.

“The job is simple, and the hours are not too early and not too late,” said Eric Thomas, Cougar Woods employee.

Mechanical engineering freshman Chazz Brion said he thinks that Cougar Woods is open late enough except on Fridays.

While Cougar Woods offers a conveniently located option for some students, others choose to eat there because they prefer it over their other choices.

“I would rather eat somewhere nice on Friday nights,” Brion said, who said he prefers Cougar Woods over Moody Dining Commons.

[email protected]