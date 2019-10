Cougars sold out season tickets for 2019-20

‪For the first time in 20 years, Houston sold out its season tickets for men’s basketball, the program announced Thursday morning.

‪The Cougars, heading into their second season and first full year at the new Fertitta Center, brought in over 100,000 fans in 2018-19 en route to a 15-1 home record and school-record 33 wins.‬

‪The last time UH sold out season tickets, 1998-99, the Cougars were 10-17 and sixth in Conference USA competition.‬

