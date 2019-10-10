Services UH has to help your graduate school application

The University offers many graduate and professional degree programs, within the optometry, pharmacy, law, nursing colleges a.

While the graduate programs have different admissions requirements, University Career Services provides resources such as workshops and counseling to assist undergraduate students in the application process.

“Each fall the UH Graduate School hosts the annual Graduate School Fair where UH graduate programs are encouraged to participate to promote their master’s and doctoral level programs while connecting with students,” said Tiffany Bitting, associate director at University Career Services.

Zain Jessa, a first year optometry student, recommends visiting graduate program events prior to applying to become more knowledgeable about the application process.

“Make sure to see when the graduate program has an open house throughout the year,” Jessa said, “or go online and see if there is a way to contact the admissions department in order to understand what sort of admissions requirements are needed for the program you are interested in.”

Going to graduate networking events can include financial benefits for students who attend. In previous years students sometimes got a GRE fee waiver, Bitting said.

UCS recommends students to diversify their application by volunteering and improving interviewing soft skills, since some graduate programs require interviews.

Opportunities are often available through these organizations to easily meet graduate school recruiters as well.

Professional organizations are also available across campuses to create networks of students with the same end goal in mind.

“I would become a part of the pre-professional society or club for whatever career you are interested in at school,” Jessa said. “You may also find that you will have more direct access to the UH graduate program you are interested in.”

[email protected]