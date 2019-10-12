Gallery: The Cougars’ 38-23 loss to the Bearcats
Houston fell to Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon at TDECU Stadium.
Relive the Cougars’ matchup with the Bearcats:
Sophomore quarterback Clayton Tune made his fourth career start following senior quarterback D’Eriq King’s decision to redshirt for the 2019 season. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Junior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson caught three passes for 120 yards in Saturday afternoon’s loss. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
The Cougars rushed for almost 200 yards against the Bearcats. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Sophomore wide receiver Bryson Smith closed 2018 with 30 touchdowns totaling 285 yards. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Junior kicker Dalton Witherspoon knocked a field goal through the uprights halfway through the first quarter. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Cincinnati went into the game 4-1 and ranked No. 25. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Saturday night’s loss was the fourth of the season for the Cougars. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
[email protected]
Tags: Cincinnati Bearcats, gallery, Houston Cougars