Sunday, October 13, 2019

Football

Gallery: The Cougars’ 38-23 loss to the Bearcats

By , October 12, 2019

Houston fell to Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon at TDECU Stadium.

Relive the Cougars’ matchup with the Bearcats:

Sophomore quarterback Clayton Tune made his fourth career start following senior quarterback D’Eriq King’s decision to redshirt for the 2019 season. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Junior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson caught three passes for 120 yards in Saturday afternoon’s loss. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
The Cougars rushed for almost 200 yards against the Bearcats. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Sophomore wide receiver Bryson Smith closed 2018 with 30 touchdowns totaling 285 yards. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Junior kicker Dalton Witherspoon knocked a field goal through the uprights halfway through the first quarter. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Cincinnati went into the game 4-1 and ranked No. 25. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Saturday night’s loss was the fourth of the season for the Cougars. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar

