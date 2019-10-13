Cougars extend undefeated conference play with 3-1 victory over Wichita State

The Cougars remain undefeated in the American Athletic Conference after their Friday night away game against Wichita state brought their record to 5-0.

The Shockers started the game off with an edge as they built an early five-point cushion and were able to keep Houston at arms-length for the entire set.

Wichita State won the first set 25-21.

The Cougars put the first set loss behind them as they jumped out in front in the second set. Houston was able to build a four-point lead on multiple occasions throughout the set, but the Shockers kept hanging around.

With Houston on the verge of victory, freshman outside hitter, Abbie Jackson, got the final kill that sealed the 25-20 set win.

With the match tied at one, Houston came out of the gates with strong poise as they got an early 7-3 lead and continued to distance themselves from Wichita throughout the set.

The third set ended on a service error from the Shockers, and Houston won 25-15.

The fourth set was almost a carbon copy of the third set as Houston got an early lead and never looked back.

The Cougars were up 13-8 when Jackson delivered on another kill to put them up by six.

Wichita State was unable to rally, and Houston won the fourth set 25-16.

The Cougars won the match 3-1.

Houston finished the match with 47 kills, five aces, 12 total blocks, 44 assists and 68 digs.

Jackson had a dominant night as she led the Cougars with 26 kills.

Junior setter Abby Irvine finished the game with 39 of the team’s 44 assists.

On defense, freshman middle blocker Rachel Tullos was on top for the Cougars with seven blocks while senior defensive specialist Katie Karbo continued her impressive season as she led the team with 18 digs.

The Cougars look to improve their conference record on Sunday afternoon as they finish up their four-game road trip in Oklahoma to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

