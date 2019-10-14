Garage 5 elevators now running, PTS says

The Garage 5 elevators, which have not been operable since the garage opened in August, are now running, according to an email sent out by UH Parking and Transportation Services.

The elevators were originally expected to be in operation when the garage opened, but after identifying delays before summer began, PTS let students know the elevators would not be working in the new 2,500 space garage.

The delay did allow students to get a discount for their parking permits, with some students getting more than $200 knocked off. The prorated rate was stretched to October 31, according to PTS back in May, and they were hopeful the elevators would be done by mid-September, but that did not happen.

The garage is still under construction even though the elevators are done. A Dunkin’ Donuts and a build-your-own pizza concept are slated to be open at the garage in January, and crews are still working to get those open.

The entrance to the garage from Loop Road has closed for the rest of the semester to allow construction crews to finish work.

