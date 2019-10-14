Cougars finish third in Rice Fall Splash Invitational

The Cougars visited the inner-city rival Owls for the Rice Fall Splash Invitational over the weekend and came out with 812 total points to secure a third-place finish.

Dominating the 200-yard breaststroke, freshman Audrey McKinnon and senior Peyton Kondis finish the event in the top two spots.

McKinnon’s secured first with a final time of 2:19.69, and was followed closely by Kondis who finished with a 2:20.74.

Kondis also had a first-place finish during in the 100-yard breaststroke event, finishing with a time of 1:04.92.

Senior Zarena Brown ended the event with two second-place finishes. In the 200-yard freestyle she finished with a time of 1:53.01, and the 500-yard freestyle she had a time of 5:02.81.

Junior Ioanna Sacha earned a first-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke event with a time of 2:03.11.

Juniors Mykenzie Leehy and Kathryn Power both ended the invitational with their own second-place finishes. Leehy finished the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.27, and Power ended the 100-yard backstroke with 57.46.

The Cougars also took first place two of the four relays they competed in over the weekend.

The 400-yard medley relay team of senior Laura Laderoute, junior Katie Higgins, Kondis and Leehy finished first with a total time of 3:50.01.

Brown, Leehy, Medlin and Power finished with another first place win for the Cougars in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a total time of 3:30.30.

The Cougars will get a few days to rest before their next meet on Oct. 23 when they host the SMU Mustangs for their second American Conference meet of the season.

