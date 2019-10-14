side bar
Monday, October 14, 2019

Sports

Cougars finish third in Rice Fall Splash Invitational

Houston took third during the Rice Invitational with 812 total points. Their next meet will be on Oct. 23 at home when UH hosts SMU. | File Photo/The Cougar

The Cougars visited the inner-city rival Owls for the Rice Fall Splash Invitational over the weekend and came out with 812 total points to secure a third-place finish.

Dominating the 200-yard breaststroke, freshman Audrey McKinnon and senior Peyton Kondis finish the event in the top two spots.

McKinnon’s secured first with a final time of 2:19.69, and was followed closely by Kondis who finished with a 2:20.74.

Kondis also had a first-place finish during in the 100-yard breaststroke event, finishing with a time of 1:04.92.

Senior Zarena Brown ended the event with two second-place finishes. In the 200-yard freestyle she finished with a time of 1:53.01, and the 500-yard freestyle she had a time of 5:02.81.

Junior Ioanna Sacha earned a first-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke event with a time of 2:03.11.

Juniors Mykenzie Leehy and Kathryn Power both ended the invitational with their own second-place finishes. Leehy finished the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.27, and Power ended the 100-yard backstroke with 57.46.

The Cougars also took first place two of the four relays they competed in over the weekend.

The 400-yard medley relay team of senior Laura Laderoute, junior Katie Higgins, Kondis and Leehy finished first with a total time of 3:50.01.

Brown, Leehy, Medlin and Power finished with another first place win for the Cougars in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a total time of 3:30.30.

The Cougars will get a few days to rest before their next meet on Oct. 23 when they host the SMU Mustangs for their second American Conference meet of the season.

