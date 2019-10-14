Spooktacular among week’s five events

Tuesday: Piano + 3 = Quartet

Dudley Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Piano + series features 25 Moores School of Music faculty members with groups and individuals preforming different pieces. Tuesday will feature Timothy Hester on piano, Anthony Kitai on cello, Todd Van Kekerix on piano, Suzanne LeFevre on viola, Kirsten Yon on violin and Nancy Weems on piano.

Wednesday: Community Day with Space Explorers

Student Center South

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Six astronauts will be on campus Wednesday to speak to students and host a panel to inspire the next generation of space explorers.

Thursday: Spooktacular

Student Center South: Houston Room

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Students are encouraged to come in costume to InfraRED’s Spooktacular. The event will feature a haunted house, face painting, free food, prizes, games and a costume contest.

Friday: Halloween Fest

Campus Recreation and Wellness Center

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Enjoy the Rec’s Haunted Penthouse with their Crooked Hospital theme. The first 100 students get a T-shirt and the event will include Trap Yoga, climbing, dodge ball, a photo booth and a costume contest.

Saturday: Paul Mpagi Sepuya Opening Reception

Blaffer Art Museum

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

A new exhibit will open at the Blaffer Art Museum and stay until March 2020. The artist Paul Mpagi Sepuya will be there Saturday for a reception and remarks. This is his first major museum survey and brings together the work he has been doing for the last 13 years.

