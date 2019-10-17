UH Democrats to host mayoral preview forum

UH Democrats on Saturday will host a mayoral forum, allowing students and campus organizations to ask the candidates questions.

The group’s newsletter said this is “not a debate, but rather a chance for the candidates to answer questions written by students and student organizations.” The candidates expected to attend are Mayor Sylvester Turner, Sue Lovell, Bill King, Derrick Broze, Naoufal Houjami, Johnny Taylor and Roy Vasquez.

“The idea for the mayoral candidate forum came to be out of a desire to connect students of U of H with local politics,” said UH Democrats representative Sofia Sutterby. “It is such a common sight to see people be interested in politics, but unsure of how to vote, or get involved.”

Sutterby said that the event is open to the public and all students, and the UH Democrats want all voices represented. They have asked different student organizations to participate as well.

“We are providing the means in which they can learn about the candidates and make the decisions for themselves.” Sutterby said.

The UH Democrats have held events like this before. Sutterby said the most notable was the Beto O’Rourke town hall held two years ago. This is the first time the organization has done something with candidates running for a city election.

The forum will be held at the Student Center Ballroom from 3-5 p.m. The event is free, and tickets can be found here.

