BREAKING: Attempted robbery at Student Center South

An attempted robbery occurred Friday afternoon at Student Center South, according to a UH Security Alert.

At approximately 3:32 p.m. two suspects approached a student and tried to forcefully take their backpack, according to the alert. The student resisted and sustained a minor injury while both suspects fled in a 2000-2005 silver Nissan compact vehicle.

The first suspect is described in the alert as a 18-to-20 year-old black male with a dark complexion and a heavy build, wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, black Jordan’s shoes and black beanie.

The alert described the second suspect as a 18-to-20 year-old black male with a medium brown complexion and a thin build, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and black and white Air Jordan’s shoes and also carrying a camouflage back pack.

UHPD is investigating the case.

